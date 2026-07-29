Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.34), FiscalAI reports.

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Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 2,104,646 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a current ratio of 19.92. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 480,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $10,944,669.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 875,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,962,034.48. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and sold 1,665,542 shares valued at $36,321,576. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,541 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DYN shares. Evercore set a $33.00 price target on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DYN

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Further Reading

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