Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Dividend Increase - $0.15 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1475 per share by the bank on Friday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a 1.7% increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

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Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

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