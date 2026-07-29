Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Dividend Increase - $0.15 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Eagle Bancorp Montana logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eagle Bancorp Montana increased its quarterly dividend by 1.7% to $0.1475 per share, payable September 4 to shareholders of record on August 14. The dividend carries an annualized yield of approximately 2.5%.
  • The bank has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years, while its 31.5% payout ratio indicates the payment is well covered by earnings.
  • Eagle Bancorp Montana reported quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, below analysts’ $0.50 estimate, although revenue of $24.16 million exceeded expectations of $23.55 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1475 per share by the bank on Friday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a 1.7% increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eagle Bancorp Montana Right Now?

Before you consider Eagle Bancorp Montana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eagle Bancorp Montana wasn't on the list.

While Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines