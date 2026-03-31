East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial set a $121.00 price target on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.29.

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East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.55. 398,232 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.37. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $123.82.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $753.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 808,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,237,558.42. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $858,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $643,842.68. This represents a 57.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,221 shares of company stock worth $7,139,287. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,842.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in East West Bancorp by 145.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,381,000 after buying an additional 96,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in East West Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,395,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $361,879,000 after buying an additional 334,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company's stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

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