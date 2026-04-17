Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Easterly Government Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 318.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 237.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $23.08 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.67). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 3.87%.The company had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. Easterly Government Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 642.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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