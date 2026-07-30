Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Easterly Government Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 225.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

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Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,759.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 946,381 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,303 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $102,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 232,350 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 111,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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