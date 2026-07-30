Go Pro
→ The dollar just broke (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Easterly Government Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Easterly Government Properties declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 10. The $1.80 annualized dividend represents a 7.2% yield.
  • The REIT’s current payout ratio is 225%, meaning earnings do not presently cover the dividend; however, analysts expect next year’s earnings to reduce the projected payout ratio to 57.9%.
  • Institutional investors own 86.51% of DEA, with major firms including Millennium Management, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard and Pacer Advisors recently increasing or initiating positions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Easterly Government Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 225.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,759.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 946,381 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,303 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $102,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 232,350 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 111,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

Read More

Dividend History for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Easterly Government Properties Right Now?

Before you consider Easterly Government Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Easterly Government Properties wasn't on the list.

While Easterly Government Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The Exact Day to Buy Nvidia
The Exact Day to Buy Nvidia
From TradeSmith (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines