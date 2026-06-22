EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.1250.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised EastGroup Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $195.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In related news, Director David Michael Fields sold 504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $98,668.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,263.87. This trade represents a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,825,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,393 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,324 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company's stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $200.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $190.95. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $159.37 and a one year high of $207.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.460-9.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.73%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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