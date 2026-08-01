Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

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Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EMN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 185.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 69.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,052 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79,376 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eastman Chemical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eastman reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share , above the $1.82 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.51 billion versus expectations of $2.40 billion. Earnings increased from $1.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. Eastman Chemical Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Eastman reported adjusted earnings of , above the $1.82 consensus estimate, while revenue reached versus expectations of $2.40 billion. Earnings increased from $1.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Higher sales volumes and mix contributed roughly 5% growth, while pricing added about 4%. Reported EBIT rose to $311 million from $222 million, demonstrating meaningful operating leverage. EMN Q2 Earnings Beat on Volume Growth and Higher Pricing

Higher sales volumes and mix contributed roughly 5% growth, while pricing added about 4%. Reported EBIT rose to $311 million from $222 million, demonstrating meaningful operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management set third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance at approximately $1.97 , above the $1.92 consensus estimate, and expects full-year operating cash flow to approach $900 million. Eastman Chemical Earnings Report

Management set third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance at approximately , above the $1.92 consensus estimate, and expects full-year operating cash flow to approach $900 million. Neutral Sentiment: Performance was uneven by segment: Chemical Intermediates sales surged 39%, while Advanced Materials and Additives & Functional Products each rose 5%; Fibers sales declined 11%. Eastman Chemical Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Performance was uneven by segment: Chemical Intermediates sales surged 39%, while Advanced Materials and Additives & Functional Products each rose 5%; Fibers sales declined 11%. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow was $224 million, slightly below the prior-year figure of $233 million, and the company remains exposed to geopolitical, raw-material and demand volatility. Commentary suggesting benefits from the Iran conflict may reflect temporary pricing or supply effects rather than durable growth. Eastman Chemical Benefits From Iran Conflict

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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