easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.29.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 635 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 340 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 340 to GBX 360 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

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easyJet Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 630 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36. The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 546.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 459.10. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 332.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 683.80.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (50.10) earnings per share for the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of GBX 395 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that easyJet will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About easyJet

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

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