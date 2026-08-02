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easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
easyJet logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on easyJet, with four buys, two holds and two sells among eight brokerages. The average 12-month price target is GBX 579.29.
  • Recent broker views remain mixed: UBS maintained a buy rating with a GBX 635 target, while Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan rated the stock sell/underweight with targets of GBX 340 and GBX 360, respectively.
  • easyJet shares opened at GBX 630, up 0.8%, giving the airline a market capitalization of approximately £4.71 billion; analysts expect fiscal-year earnings of about 67.34 pence per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.29.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 635 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 340 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 340 to GBX 360 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EZJ

easyJet Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 630 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36. The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 546.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 459.10. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 332.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 683.80.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (50.10) earnings per share for the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of GBX 395 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that easyJet will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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