Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.460-3.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.400-13.600 EPS.

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Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $388.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company's 50 day moving average is $404.41 and its 200-day moving average is $384.92. Eaton has a 12-month low of $311.92 and a 12-month high of $436.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Eaton has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.460-3.560 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Weiss Ratings lowered Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $423.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETN

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,209.88. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total transaction of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,723,765.50. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

More Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raises earnings forecasts: Zacks Research increased its estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2026, FY2027, Q1–Q2 2028 and FY2028 earnings. The FY2027 forecast rose to $15.69 per share from $15.62, while FY2028 increased to $17.70 from $17.55, signaling modestly stronger expectations for future growth. Eaton earnings estimates

Zacks Research increased its estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2026, FY2027, Q1–Q2 2028 and FY2028 earnings. The FY2027 forecast rose to $15.69 per share from $15.62, while FY2028 increased to $17.70 from $17.55, signaling modestly stronger expectations for future growth. Positive Sentiment: Japan expansion supports infrastructure demand: Eaton appointed Kose Engineering as an authorized xEnergy panel builder in Japan. Kose will assemble Eaton’s low-voltage switchgear locally, helping the company serve growing demand for IEC-compliant power infrastructure in the country. Eaton collaborates with Kose Engineering

Eaton appointed Kose Engineering as an authorized xEnergy panel builder in Japan. Kose will assemble Eaton’s low-voltage switchgear locally, helping the company serve growing demand for IEC-compliant power infrastructure in the country. Positive Sentiment: Included among growth-stock ideas: Zacks identified Eaton as one of its August picks, citing AI-related and infrastructure demand as potential growth drivers through 2026. Zacks August growth stock picks

Zacks identified Eaton as one of its August picks, citing AI-related and infrastructure demand as potential growth drivers through 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Positive operating backdrop, but premium valuation: Recent commentary points to double-digit revenue growth, acquisition benefits and strong demand ahead of Eaton’s second-quarter results. However, the stock’s elevated valuation could limit additional upside if results or guidance disappoint. Should You Add Eaton Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Recent commentary points to double-digit revenue growth, acquisition benefits and strong demand ahead of Eaton’s second-quarter results. However, the stock’s elevated valuation could limit additional upside if results or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity: Traders bought 13,153 put options, roughly 106% above typical daily volume. This may reflect increased hedging or bearish speculation and could signal caution around near-term volatility. Eaton put-option activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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