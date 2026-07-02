Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Down 3.2% - Here's What Happened

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $392.30 and last traded at $398.9350. Approximately 2,590,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,757,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.31.

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Key Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Evercore set a $453.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total transaction of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,765.50. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Boreal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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