Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Down 6.6% - Time to Sell?

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $405.28 and last traded at $407.11. Approximately 2,446,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,757,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.78.

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Eaton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Trading Down 6.6%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $405.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.08. The firm has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Eaton's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $64,295.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $421,960. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total value of $7,514,123.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. This represents a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $474,444,000 after buying an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 515,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,958,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 297,166 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Eaton by 112.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 336,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,199,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 310,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $99,012,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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