Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Up 1.4% - What's Next?

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $411.74 and last traded at $408.2360. 2,124,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,762,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.68.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Weiss Ratings lowered Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 target price for the company. Evercore set a $453.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $405.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton's payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,209.88. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. This trade represents a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Boreal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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