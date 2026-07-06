Go Pro
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Up 3.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 6, 2026
Eaton logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eaton shares rose 3.7% in midday trading, reaching as high as $420.25 after closing at $398.52, with volume running below average.
  • Analysts remain upbeat on the stock, with several firms raising price targets; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy and the average target price is $420.95.
  • Eaton’s latest earnings beat estimates, posting $2.81 EPS on $7.45 billion in revenue, while the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share.
  • Interested in Eaton? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $420.25 and last traded at $413.31. Approximately 1,751,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,749,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 3.7%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $406.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Eaton's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $64,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $421,960. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $3,881,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3,937.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eaton Right Now?

Before you consider Eaton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eaton wasn't on the list.

While Eaton currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
The Starlink of Energy
From Monument Traders Alliance (Ad)
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
NextEra’s Dominion Deal Could Put It at the Center of the AI Power Race
NextEra’s Dominion Deal Could Put It at the Center of the AI Power Race
By Nathan Reiff | June 30, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The Quantum Bubble Is Real Enough to Take Seriously
The Quantum Bubble Is Real Enough to Take Seriously
By Nathan Reiff | June 30, 2026
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
By Jessica Mitacek | July 2, 2026
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Most Aren‘t Ready for This Correction. Here‘s How to Profit.
Most Aren't Ready for This Correction. Here's How to Profit.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines