Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Up 3.7% - Here's What Happened

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $420.25 and last traded at $413.31. Approximately 1,751,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,749,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.52.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 3.7%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $406.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Eaton's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $64,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $421,960. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $3,881,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3,937.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

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