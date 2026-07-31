Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.400-13.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 3.460-3.560 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $423.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $388.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Eaton has a twelve month low of $311.92 and a twelve month high of $436.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Eaton has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.460-3.560 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 215 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $419.02 per share, with a total value of $90,089.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $682,583.58. The trade was a 15.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total value of $200,494.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,723,765.50. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raises earnings forecasts: Zacks Research increased its estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2026, FY2027, Q1–Q2 2028 and FY2028 earnings. The FY2027 forecast rose to $15.69 per share from $15.62, while FY2028 increased to $17.70 from $17.55, signaling modestly stronger expectations for future growth. Eaton earnings estimates

Zacks Research increased its estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2026, FY2027, Q1–Q2 2028 and FY2028 earnings. The FY2027 forecast rose to $15.69 per share from $15.62, while FY2028 increased to $17.70 from $17.55, signaling modestly stronger expectations for future growth. Positive Sentiment: Japan expansion supports infrastructure demand: Eaton appointed Kose Engineering as an authorized xEnergy panel builder in Japan. Kose will assemble Eaton’s low-voltage switchgear locally, helping the company serve growing demand for IEC-compliant power infrastructure in the country. Eaton collaborates with Kose Engineering

Eaton appointed Kose Engineering as an authorized xEnergy panel builder in Japan. Kose will assemble Eaton’s low-voltage switchgear locally, helping the company serve growing demand for IEC-compliant power infrastructure in the country. Positive Sentiment: Included among growth-stock ideas: Zacks identified Eaton as one of its August picks, citing AI-related and infrastructure demand as potential growth drivers through 2026. Zacks August growth stock picks

Zacks identified Eaton as one of its August picks, citing AI-related and infrastructure demand as potential growth drivers through 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Positive operating backdrop, but premium valuation: Recent commentary points to double-digit revenue growth, acquisition benefits and strong demand ahead of Eaton’s second-quarter results. However, the stock’s elevated valuation could limit additional upside if results or guidance disappoint. Should You Add Eaton Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Recent commentary points to double-digit revenue growth, acquisition benefits and strong demand ahead of Eaton’s second-quarter results. However, the stock’s elevated valuation could limit additional upside if results or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity: Traders bought 13,153 put options, roughly 106% above typical daily volume. This may reflect increased hedging or bearish speculation and could signal caution around near-term volatility. Eaton put-option activity

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 310,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $99,012,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,759,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 515,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,958,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7,358.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,994 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Intelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

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