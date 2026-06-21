eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.8387.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. eBay has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at $30,707,556.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,015 shares of company stock worth $10,749,186. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,018,121,000 after buying an additional 468,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,923 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $785,722,000 after purchasing an additional 692,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $755,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,976 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,748,177 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $674,866,000 after purchasing an additional 384,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $478,687,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed eBay’s board, auditor, and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting, which signals continued confidence in management and corporate oversight. Article Title

Shareholders backed eBay’s board, auditor, and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting, which signals continued confidence in management and corporate oversight. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish, and recent coverage notes that eBay has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains healthy. Article Title

Analysts remain moderately bullish, and recent coverage notes that eBay has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: An eBay SVP sold 863 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is routine and not necessarily a sign of weakening fundamentals, though insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

An eBay SVP sold 863 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is routine and not necessarily a sign of weakening fundamentals, though insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: eBay also continues to benefit from its stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised guidance, which should help support the stock, even if today’s headlines are mostly about governance and insider activity rather than new operating catalysts.

eBay also continues to benefit from its stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised guidance, which should help support the stock, even if today’s headlines are mostly about governance and insider activity rather than new operating catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that GameStop-related takeover speculation is rising after eBay shareholders blocked a key proposal are adding uncertainty around governance and possible activist pressure, which could create volatility in EBAY shares. Article Title

Reports that GameStop-related takeover speculation is rising after eBay shareholders blocked a key proposal are adding uncertainty around governance and possible activist pressure, which could create volatility in EBAY shares. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that eBay faces a new trial over harassment claims after a settlement effort failed, introducing another legal overhang for investors. Article Title

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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