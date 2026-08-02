Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

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Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE EPC opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Edgewell Personal Care's dividend payout ratio is currently -35.93%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 297.2% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,312,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,119,499 shares of the company's stock worth $104,337,000 after purchasing an additional 861,940 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 206.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 616,132 shares of the company's stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 415,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $3,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company's stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

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