Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $570.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $575.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.800-2.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Edgewell Personal Care's conference call:

Organic net sales grew 1.1% in Q3, including 3% growth in North America, while adjusted EPS of $0.72 was ahead of expectations and flat year over year. Management maintained its full-year outlook, including adjusted EPS of $1.80–$2.00 and adjusted EBITDA of $250–$260 million.

in Q3, including 3% growth in North America, while adjusted EPS of $0.72 was ahead of expectations and flat year over year. Management maintained its full-year outlook, including adjusted EPS of $1.80–$2.00 and adjusted EBITDA of $250–$260 million. Focus brands showed momentum, with Cremo delivering its seventh consecutive quarter of roughly 20% or greater grooming growth, Hawaiian Tropic gaining 110 basis points of U.S. share year to date, and Billie continuing to gain share. Management expects stronger sales growth in Q4 and believes these trends support a return to low-single-digit growth in fiscal 2027.

Management expects significant gross-margin expansion in Q4 from productivity savings, tariff mitigation, favorable foreign exchange, and the cycling of prior-year one-time costs. It also expects fiscal 2027 gross margin to increase year over year as the portfolio benefits from the Feminine Care divestiture and manufacturing consolidation.

Wet Shave organic sales declined 1.9%, primarily because private-label supply disruptions more than offset branded growth. Manufacturing-network consolidation also caused longer-than-expected disruption, particularly in international markets, while international sales fell 1.4% due to supply issues, the Middle East conflict, and a weaker European and Latin American sun-care season.

Edgewell is accelerating efforts to simplify its organization, lower its structural cost base, and use technology, advanced analytics, and AI-enabled capabilities to improve productivity. Management said the company is entering fiscal 2027 from a stronger position, though it has not yet provided specific fiscal 2027 guidance.

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Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. 554,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,098. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,789 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,486 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

Further Reading

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