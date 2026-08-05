Edna Morris Buys 1,560 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) Director Edna Morris purchased 1,560 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $50,606.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 279,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,116.80. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,955,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,372. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.47. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The business's 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 41.74%. Tractor Supply's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MORGUARD LINCLUDEN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 128.3% during the second quarter. MORGUARD LINCLUDEN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS Ltd now owns 128,430 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 72,186 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 64.7% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,075 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $34.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 15,600 shares for approximately $501,540 at an average price of $32.15. The purchase is notable because it represents a new direct ownership position and may indicate management believes the stock is undervalued. SEC filing for CEO purchase

CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 15,600 shares for approximately $501,540 at an average price of $32.15. The purchase is notable because it represents a new direct ownership position and may indicate management believes the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Director Edna Morris acquired 1,560 shares worth about $50,606, adding to an already sizable holding. Director Andre Hawaux also bought 3,150 shares for approximately $100,265. The cluster of purchases by senior insiders can improve investor confidence in the company’s valuation and outlook. Insider buying report

Director Edna Morris acquired 1,560 shares worth about $50,606, adding to an already sizable holding. Director Andre Hawaux also bought 3,150 shares for approximately $100,265. The cluster of purchases by senior insiders can improve investor confidence in the company’s valuation and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Tractor Supply announced more than 200 new dog and cat products, including food, treats, toys and everyday essentials. The broader assortment may increase customer visits, strengthen its position in the growing pet-care market and provide additional sales opportunities. Tractor Supply expands pet assortment

Tractor Supply announced more than 200 new dog and cat products, including food, treats, toys and everyday essentials. The broader assortment may increase customer visits, strengthen its position in the growing pet-care market and provide additional sales opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: The stock remains well below its 200-day moving average, but its valuation near 17 times earnings and approximately 2.9% dividend yield may attract value-oriented investors.

The stock remains well below its 200-day moving average, but its valuation near 17 times earnings and approximately 2.9% dividend yield may attract value-oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: The latest quarterly results slightly missed consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue, while fiscal 2026 guidance remains modest at $1.90–$2.00 EPS. Analysts’ consensus rating is “Hold,” with a target price of $39.31, reflecting uncertainty about the pace of recovery.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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