Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.190-0.220 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 1.100-1.160 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Elanco Animal Health's conference call:

Elanco reported 8% organic constant-currency revenue growth in Q2, with U.S. pet health and U.S. farm animal each up 11%; adjusted EBITDA rose 21% and adjusted EPS increased 31% year over year.

in Q2, with U.S. pet health and U.S. farm animal each up 11%; adjusted EBITDA rose 21% and adjusted EPS increased 31% year over year. Strong demand for Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro drove innovation revenue to $340 million in the quarter, prompting the company to raise its 2026 innovation revenue target to approximately $1.25 billion .

. Elanco raised full-year guidance to 6%-7% organic constant-currency revenue growth, $1.01-$1.035 billion of adjusted EBITDA, and $1.10-$1.16 of adjusted EPS; it also lowered its expected year-end net leverage ratio to approximately three times.

Zenrelia treated more than 2.5 million dogs, reached 47 countries, and achieved first-line use in more than 40% of users, while Quattro expanded to over half of U.S. veterinary clinics; Befrena demand is reportedly exceeding expectations, though supply is expected to remain constrained until early 2027.

Elanco plans to increase operating expenses by investing in direct-to-consumer marketing and product launches, with Q3 expenses expected to rise about 11% in constant currency; management also cited ongoing inflation and a seasonally more second-half-weighted margin profile.

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Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,415,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

Trending Headlines about Elanco Animal Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elanco Animal Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Revenue increased 10% year over year to $1.368 billion, while adjusted EPS was $0.34 versus the $0.27 analyst consensus and $0.26 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA reached $288 million, with an adjusted margin of 21.2%. Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue increased 10% year over year to $1.368 billion, while adjusted EPS was $0.34 versus the $0.27 analyst consensus and $0.26 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA reached $288 million, with an adjusted margin of 21.2%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Elanco now expects 2026 revenue of $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.01 billion to $1.035 billion, and adjusted EPS of $1.10 to $1.16—above the prior consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company also raised its innovation-revenue target to $1.25 billion and improved its year-end net-leverage target to approximately 3.0 times adjusted EBITDA. Elanco posts Q2 beat as Zenrelia hits blockbuster status

Elanco now expects 2026 revenue of $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.01 billion to $1.035 billion, and adjusted EPS of $1.10 to $1.16—above the prior consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company also raised its innovation-revenue target to $1.25 billion and improved its year-end net-leverage target to approximately 3.0 times adjusted EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Zenrelia reached blockbuster status. Strong demand for the allergy treatment supported Elanco’s innovation portfolio and reinforced investor confidence that newer products can drive growth. Elanco Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Strong demand for the allergy treatment supported Elanco’s innovation portfolio and reinforced investor confidence that newer products can drive growth. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $0.19 to $0.22 and revenue of approximately $1.2 billion. The EPS range begins at the consensus estimate, indicating expectations are largely maintained rather than materially raised for the near term.

Third-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $0.19 to $0.22 and revenue of approximately $1.2 billion. The EPS range begins at the consensus estimate, indicating expectations are largely maintained rather than materially raised for the near term. Negative Sentiment: Reported net income was $54 million, and the company continues to carry meaningful leverage, with net debt at 3.1 times adjusted EBITDA. These factors remain risks despite the improved profitability and deleveraging targets.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,272,524.20. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Kotler Kevin purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELAN

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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