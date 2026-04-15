Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $667.00.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elbit Systems from $580.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Insider Transactions at Elbit Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Ariel sold 7,654 shares of Elbit Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $887.40, for a total value of $6,792,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Haim Daniel Delmar sold 7,654 shares of Elbit Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $887.40, for a total value of $6,792,159.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 69,736 shares of company stock worth $61,883,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,889 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company's stock.

Key Elbit Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elbit Systems this week:

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $920.79 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $829.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.16. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $369.00 and a 52-week high of $1,016.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The aerospace company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from Elbit Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Elbit Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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