Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELD. BMO Capital Markets set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank Hamilton Herbert sold 17,736 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.17, for a total transaction of C$765,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$847,038.57. This trade represents a 47.48% decrease in their position. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 61,327 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.17, for a total value of C$2,647,486.59. Following the sale, the director directly owned 502,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$21,697,457.85. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,356 shares of company stock worth $2,091,456 and sold 143,588 shares worth $6,212,553. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

TSE ELD opened at C$38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$27.53 and a 52-week high of C$69.46.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$740.23 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

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