Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Eldorado Gold to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.83.

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Eldorado Gold Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $529.92 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,730.9% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 751,327 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 710,290 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 786,300 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eldorado Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly EPS beat expectations: Eldorado reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.54, above the $0.52 consensus estimate. The company also reported a 28.62% net margin and 11.60% return on equity. Eldorado Gold quarterly earnings

Eldorado reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.54, above the $0.52 consensus estimate. The company also reported a 28.62% net margin and 11.60% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Skouries remains on track: Eldorado said its Skouries project is progressing toward a third-quarter 2026 start, a potential catalyst for future production and cash flow. Eldorado Gold Q2 results and Skouries update

Eldorado said its Skouries project is progressing toward a third-quarter 2026 start, a potential catalyst for future production and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase authorization renewed: The Toronto Stock Exchange approved renewal of Eldorado’s normal-course issuer bid, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in its valuation. Eldorado Gold issuer bid renewal

The Toronto Stock Exchange approved renewal of Eldorado’s normal-course issuer bid, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in its valuation. Positive Sentiment: Mine technology gains: At Eldorado’s Tüprag operation in Turkey, Exyn’s autonomous mapping system reportedly cut survey times from about 40 minutes to five minutes, expanded coverage and helped identify additional recoverable ore. Tüprag autonomous surveying results

At Eldorado’s Tüprag operation in Turkey, Exyn’s autonomous mapping system reportedly cut survey times from about 40 minutes to five minutes, expanded coverage and helped identify additional recoverable ore. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition: Chair Steven Reid has left the board, while CEO George Burns is scheduled to retire on September 30, 2026. Planned succession may limit disruption, but investors could remain cautious during the transition. Board leadership transition

Chair Steven Reid has left the board, while CEO George Burns is scheduled to retire on September 30, 2026. Planned succession may limit disruption, but investors could remain cautious during the transition. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed forecasts: Quarterly revenue was $487.5 million versus analyst expectations of $529.92 million, offsetting the modest EPS beat and raising questions about production, pricing or sales volumes.

Quarterly revenue was $487.5 million versus analyst expectations of $529.92 million, offsetting the modest EPS beat and raising questions about production, pricing or sales volumes. Negative Sentiment: Bearish signals intensified: Traders purchased 4,073 put options, 144% above average daily volume, suggesting increased demand for downside protection or bearish speculation.

Traders purchased 4,073 put options, 144% above average daily volume, suggesting increased demand for downside protection or bearish speculation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgrade: Zacks Research lowered Eldorado from “hold” to “strong sell,” adding to selling pressure and weakening near-term sentiment. Zacks downgrade report

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company's core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

Further Reading

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