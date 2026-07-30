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Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Eledon Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
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Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.6667.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELDN shares. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELDN

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $255.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prodigy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Defilade Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Defilade Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,564,127 shares of the company's stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 273,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1,346.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 809,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company's stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ELDN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapies for diseases characterized by smooth muscle dysfunction. The company leverages a proprietary ion-channel modulation platform to identify and optimize small-molecule compounds that can either restore or inhibit smooth muscle activity, with the goal of addressing gastrointestinal, hepatic and cardiovascular disorders.

Eledon’s pipeline comprises several preclinical and early-phase clinical programs targeting high-unmet-need indications.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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