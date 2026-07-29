e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $432.8520 million for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 50,164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $3,924,831.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,645,207.04. The trade was a 31.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 8,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $439,620.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 111,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,298.72. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 121,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,351,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

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