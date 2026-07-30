e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Down 36.2% in July

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,643,710 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the June 30th total of 11,978,483 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,737,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 4,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $224,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,658.04. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 50,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $3,924,831.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,645,207.04. This represents a 31.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,855 shares of company stock worth $8,351,493. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 896,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,487,304 shares of the company's stock worth $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 140,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $38,895,000. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 188,924 shares of the company's stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

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