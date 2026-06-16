e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 8.3% - Should You Buy?

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.23 and last traded at $69.2750. Approximately 683,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,786,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an "inline" rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 6.3%

The business's 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 4,327 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $222,970.31. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,511,700.33. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 4,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $224,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,658.04. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 256,347 shares of company stock worth $15,713,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 131,572 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider e.l.f. Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and e.l.f. Beauty wasn't on the list.

While e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here