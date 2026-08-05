e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

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e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,873,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 189.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.58. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.e.l.f. Beauty's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ELF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 4,352 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $224,258.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,658.04. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 50,164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $3,924,831.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,645,207.04. This trade represents a 31.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 121,855 shares of company stock worth $8,351,493 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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