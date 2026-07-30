Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,283.6429.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

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Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,210.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,148.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,042.77.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s pipeline beyond its GLP-1 weight-loss franchise—including oncology and other newer medicines—is expected to support future growth and diversify the business. Analysts also point to several potentially important programs moving through development. Lilly pipeline article

Lilly’s pipeline beyond its GLP-1 weight-loss franchise—including oncology and other newer medicines—is expected to support future growth and diversify the business. Analysts also point to several potentially important programs moving through development. Positive Sentiment: The company’s $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley expands its presence in emerging psychedelic-based mental-health treatments, signaling that Lilly is investing beyond its current GLP-1 leadership. Lilly AtaiBeckley acquisition article

The company’s $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley expands its presence in emerging psychedelic-based mental-health treatments, signaling that Lilly is investing beyond its current GLP-1 leadership. Positive Sentiment: Expansion of research and development activity in China, along with plans for a new Lehigh Valley manufacturing plant, could strengthen Lilly’s global research and production capacity. Lilly China R&D article

Expansion of research and development activity in China, along with plans for a new Lehigh Valley manufacturing plant, could strengthen Lilly’s global research and production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly is one of the market’s most closely watched companies in next week’s earnings slate. The report may be a near-term catalyst, particularly as investors assess demand for its GLP-1 medicines and progress in its broader portfolio. Week ahead earnings preview

Lilly is one of the market’s most closely watched companies in next week’s earnings slate. The report may be a near-term catalyst, particularly as investors assess demand for its GLP-1 medicines and progress in its broader portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates are mixed. Zacks says Lilly may lack the indicators typically associated with an earnings beat, while Erste Group reduced its FY2026 EPS forecast to $35.34 from $36.33. That caution may be weighing on the stock ahead of results. Lilly earnings expectations

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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