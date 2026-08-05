Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 35.500-36.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 36.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0 billion-$87.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.4 billion.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.9%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,170.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,044.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $2.32. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-36.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Revenue rose 48% year over year to approximately $23.0 billion, driven primarily by higher volume for diabetes drug Mounjaro and obesity treatment Zepbound. Non-GAAP EPS was $8.38, well above the $6.06 analyst consensus; reported EPS was $7.94. Lilly second-quarter 2026 financial results

Revenue rose 48% year over year to approximately $23.0 billion, driven primarily by higher volume for diabetes drug Mounjaro and obesity treatment Zepbound. Non-GAAP EPS was $8.38, well above the $6.06 analyst consensus; reported EPS was $7.94. Positive Sentiment: Higher revenue guidance: Lilly now expects 2026 revenue of $85 billion to $87 billion, up from its previous $82 billion to $85 billion forecast and broadly in line with estimates. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance was set at $35.50 to $36.50, near the $36.12 consensus. Reuters revenue forecast report

Lilly now expects 2026 revenue of $85 billion to $87 billion, up from its previous $82 billion to $85 billion forecast and broadly in line with estimates. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance was set at $35.50 to $36.50, near the $36.12 consensus. Positive Sentiment: GLP-1 momentum remains the key catalyst: Continued demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound is fueling revenue growth and supporting investor confidence in Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise. CNBC Lilly earnings report

Continued demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound is fueling revenue growth and supporting investor confidence in Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress: Lilly will expand limited early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide before potential U.S. approval. Separately, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to cancer drug candidate olomorasib for pancreatic cancer, while Lilly and Amplia agreed to study olomorasib in combination with narmafotinib for lung cancer.

Lilly will expand limited early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide before potential U.S. approval. Separately, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to cancer drug candidate olomorasib for pancreatic cancer, while Lilly and Amplia agreed to study olomorasib in combination with narmafotinib for lung cancer. Positive Sentiment: Commercial partnership: CVS Health is revamping its weight-management program through a partnership with Lilly, potentially broadening access to the company’s GLP-1 therapies. CVS Health Lilly partnership

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here