Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 2.4% - What's Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $997.52 and last traded at $990.1140. Approximately 2,967,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,214,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $966.99.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $932.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $941.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $993.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 11,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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