Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 2.4% - What's Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $997.52 and last traded at $990.1140. Approximately 2,967,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,214,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $966.99.
Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted Eli Lilly’s leadership in the GLP-1 market, saying its best-in-class drugs are helping it cement dominance in obesity and diabetes treatment. GLP-1 Wars: Winners & Losers
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Lilly and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term earnings and pipeline outlook. Barclays Sees Reinforced Long-Term Growth Narrative for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, which signals confidence in continued demand for its obesity drugs and supports future supply expansion. Eli Lilly (LLY) Invests Another $4.5 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing as Weight-Loss Drugs Takeoff
- Positive Sentiment: New phase 4 tirzepatide study activity in India suggests Lilly is still broadening the clinical and commercial reach of its key obesity franchise. Eli Lilly Extends Tirzepatide Push With New Phase 4 Study in India
- Positive Sentiment: Roche said its Alzheimer’s blood test with Eli Lilly cleared European approval, adding a potential future diagnostics-related upside for Lilly’s neuroscience efforts. Roche, Eli Lilly Alzheimer's Blood Test Cleared In Europe For Earlier Detection
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly’s 150th-anniversary charitable announcement is positive for brand image, but it is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. In honor of its 150th anniversary, Eli Lilly and Company commits to support community organizations aiming to provide 500,000 meals and cold storage for 150 food pantries
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly paused an obesity awareness campaign in India after regulatory scrutiny, which creates some headline risk but does not appear to be a core business setback. Exclusive: Lilly halts India obesity awareness campaign after regulatory scrutiny, seeks rules clarity
- Negative Sentiment: Articles warning about pricing pressure and “sell in May” seasonality suggest some investors are worried Lilly’s valuation could be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Lilly Bounces Into ‘Sell in May’ Territory as Pricing Pressures Loom
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.4%
The company has a market cap of $932.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $941.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $993.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.
Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 11,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.
About Eli Lilly and Company
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Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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