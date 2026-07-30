Ellington Financial (EFC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $114.5920 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 72.08%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 42.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The business's 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. Ellington Financial's payout ratio is 93.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EFC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ellington Financial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ellington Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on EFC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,568 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,223 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company's stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc NYSE: EFC is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC's core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

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