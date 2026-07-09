Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

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Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 42.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 72.08% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 234.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,199 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 92.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 74,135 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc NYSE: EFC is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC's core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

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