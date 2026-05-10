Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.4286.

EMBJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBJ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at $68,460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,129 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $58,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,489 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,696,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 1st quarter worth about $21,687,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company's stock.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Down 11.1%

Shares of NYSE EMBJ opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.64%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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