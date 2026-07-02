EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded at Zacks Research

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $804.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $857.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $768.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $529.04 and a 12-month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. DV Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the construction company's stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the construction company's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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