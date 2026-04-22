Employers (EIG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Employers (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $0.4877 per share and revenue of $211.9720 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Employers (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.35 million. Employers had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm's revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Employers Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.36 million, a PE ratio of 127.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. Employers has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Employers's payout ratio is 387.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Employers news, insider Christina M. Ozuna sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,519.04. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $341,980.16. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 9,343 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Employers from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Employers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Employers in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Employers

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc NYSE: EIG is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers' compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

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