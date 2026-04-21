Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. iA Financial set a $11.00 target price on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Endeavour Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

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Endeavour Silver Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 27.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,383 shares of the mining company's stock worth $33,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,768 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,902,392 shares of the mining company's stock worth $85,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,563 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $20,225,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459,831 shares of the mining company's stock worth $34,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the mining company's stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

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