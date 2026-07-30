Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

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Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 1.33. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1,631.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,383 shares of the mining company's stock worth $33,720,000 after buying an additional 4,056,768 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,902,392 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $85,474,000 after buying an additional 3,005,563 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,225,000. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the mining company's stock worth $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,800 shares of the mining company's stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

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