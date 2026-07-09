Endeavour Silver's (EXK) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR's stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the mining company's stock. HC Wainwright's price target suggests a potential upside of 120.95% from the company's current price.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.50.

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Endeavour Silver Stock Down 4.1%

EXK stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.41 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,966 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 74,258 shares of the mining company's stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,598 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 166.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,315 shares of the mining company's stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company's stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

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