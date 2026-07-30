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Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFXT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enerflex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Enerflex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerflex

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $607.26 million. Enerflex had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Enerflex's dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enerflex by 351.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 880,358 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,556 shares of the company's stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 869,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 752,893 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,151,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 518,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 2,060.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 536,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company's stock.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

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Analyst Recommendations for Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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