Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.12, but opened at $20.00. Energizer shares last traded at $20.8750, with a volume of 679,083 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $734.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS.

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Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

More Energizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Energizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter net sales rose 1.2% year over year to $734.1 million, exceeding analysts’ $720.3 million estimate. Organic sales increased 2.7%, indicating some underlying demand resilience. Energizer Holdings Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Fiscal third-quarter net sales rose 1.2% year over year to $734.1 million, exceeding analysts’ $720.3 million estimate. Organic sales increased 2.7%, indicating some underlying demand resilience. Positive Sentiment: Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $3.60 is above the $3.51 consensus estimate, which could limit the downside if Energizer achieves the target.

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $3.60 is above the $3.51 consensus estimate, which could limit the downside if Energizer achieves the target. Neutral Sentiment: Gross margin was 38.2%, or 39.2% on an adjusted basis. The company also reported a 6.55% net margin and a very high 144.22% return on equity, though these figures did not offset investor concerns about earnings momentum.

Gross margin was 38.2%, or 39.2% on an adjusted basis. The company also reported a 6.55% net margin and a very high 144.22% return on equity, though these figures did not offset investor concerns about earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.75, below estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86 and down sharply from $1.13 a year earlier. Reported GAAP EPS was $0.58. Energizer Holdings Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.75, below estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86 and down sharply from $1.13 a year earlier. Reported GAAP EPS was $0.58. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.35 is below the $1.42 analyst consensus, signaling that near-term profitability may remain under pressure.

Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.35 is below the $1.42 analyst consensus, signaling that near-term profitability may remain under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Energizer updated its fiscal-year outlook for adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA to the low end of its original ranges. The combination of lower profit, muted sales growth and cautious guidance is the primary reason investors reacted negatively.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a "negative" rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on ENR

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 60,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,940,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,785,000. The trade was a 0.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 538,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,791 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Energizer by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its stake in Energizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Energizer Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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