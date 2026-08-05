Enersys (ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $928.0130 million for the quarter. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enersys to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enersys Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Enersys stock opened at $193.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Enersys has a 12 month low of $90.39 and a 12 month high of $244.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.27.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Enersys's payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Institutional Trading of Enersys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Enersys by 3.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enersys by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Enersys during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enersys during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.00.

View Our Latest Report on Enersys

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

Further Reading

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