enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.6875.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, March 9th. WBB Securities assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered enGene from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENGN

enGene Price Performance

Shares of ENGN opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $540.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. enGene has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of enGene

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of enGene by 383.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company's stock.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

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