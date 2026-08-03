Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $261.60 and last traded at $258.1620, with a volume of 12996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.14.

Get Enova International alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Research raised Enova International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Enova International from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Enova International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $247.83.

View Our Latest Report on Enova International

Enova International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 18.42 and a quick ratio of 18.42. The company's 50-day moving average is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.74.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $928.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.61 million. Enova International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear sold 6,231 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $1,034,844.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,416,339.20. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $4,027,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,074,339.73. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 99,030 shares of company stock valued at $18,379,363 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enova International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enova International wasn't on the list.

While Enova International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here