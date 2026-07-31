Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Enova International from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Enova International from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enova International from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Enova International from $199.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.83.

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Enova International Stock Up 4.1%

Enova International stock opened at $254.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 18.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.07. Enova International has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $256.26.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $928.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.61 million. Enova International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enova International will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In related news, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $4,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,074,339.73. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Fisher sold 33,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $6,580,593.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 306,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,997,678.20. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 99,030 shares of company stock worth $18,379,363 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Enova International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 72,224 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enova International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,211 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,021 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $6,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company's stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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