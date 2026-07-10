Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore set a $32.00 target price on Enovis in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.71.

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Enovis Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Enovis has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $589.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In other news, insider Oliver Engert purchased 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 51,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,780.80. This represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,084. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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