Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

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ENVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enovix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enovix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Enovix by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.97. The company has a market cap of $802.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Enovix has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.28% and a negative net margin of 499.64%.The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.170--0.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation NASDAQ: ENVX develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

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