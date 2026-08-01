Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The business's 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average is $108.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.40%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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