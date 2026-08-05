Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.95 million. Envela had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.19%.

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Envela Price Performance

Shares of Envela stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 114,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,224. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Envela in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Envela from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envela by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Envela during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Envela by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Envela by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation is a technology-enabled asset recovery and monetization company that specializes in the acquisition, refurbishment and resale of pre-owned consumer electronics and jewelry, as well as the manufacture and distribution of industrial diamonds. Through its integrated platform, the company sources assets from individuals, retailers and corporate clients, employing proprietary software and physical channel operations to optimize value recovery across multiple product categories.

Originally founded as American Jewelry Liquidators, the business rebranded as Envela in 2018 to reflect its broader strategic focus beyond jewelry.

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