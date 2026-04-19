Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.6923.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Envista from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Envista in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Envista from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

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Envista Price Performance

NVST stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Envista has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Envista had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 9,675 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,460. This trade represents a 23.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Envista by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,628,460 shares of the company's stock worth $209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Envista by 34.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098,445 shares of the company's stock worth $119,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Envista by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,349,874 shares of the company's stock worth $72,726,000 after acquiring an additional 444,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Envista by 1,442.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,420,615 shares of the company's stock worth $52,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envista by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,968 shares of the company's stock worth $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 988,714 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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