EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.0357.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $129.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst estimate revisions were constructive, with Zacks Research lifting earnings forecasts for 2026 and 2027 periods, suggesting expectations for EOG’s near-term profitability remain solid.

Several recent analyst estimate revisions were constructive, with Zacks Research lifting earnings forecasts for 2026 and 2027 periods, suggesting expectations for EOG’s near-term profitability remain solid. Positive Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that EOG still looks below fair value, which may support longer-term investor interest if crude prices remain stable.

One valuation-focused article argued that EOG still looks below fair value, which may support longer-term investor interest if crude prices remain stable. Neutral Sentiment: There was no fresh operational update from EOG today; the stock appears to be moving mainly on broader oil-market sentiment and commodity-price expectations.

There was no fresh operational update from EOG today; the stock appears to be moving mainly on broader oil-market sentiment and commodity-price expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pointed to easing oil supply concerns after OPEC+ signaled additional barrels could return to the market, which can pressure upstream producers like EOG.

Market commentary pointed to easing oil supply concerns after OPEC+ signaled additional barrels could return to the market, which can pressure upstream producers like EOG. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target on EOG to $141 from $147 while keeping a neutral rating, reinforcing a more cautious near-term view from Wall Street.

Citigroup lowered its price target on EOG to $141 from $147 while keeping a neutral rating, reinforcing a more cautious near-term view from Wall Street. Negative Sentiment: Rising supply expectations in crude markets may weigh on EOG’s shares because the company’s cash flow and earnings are closely tied to benchmark oil prices.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in EOG Resources by 39.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 311 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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